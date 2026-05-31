THE FNM DISREPECTS PARLIAMENT

Inside the House of Assembly there was Michael Pintard and his colleagues with badges on their coats saying that they were not politician number one. They were referring to a tag used by the Untied States DEA agent to identify a person without calling their name that the DEA says had a meeting to discuss drugs in the House of Assembly back in Nassau. No such meeting or discussion took place. It is a lie. But because the lie came out of the mouth of a US DEA agent, these fifth columnists in the FNM adopted it uncritically and decided that is how they would come to the House of Assembly with those badges on them. Outside the House Shanendon Cartwright newly tossed out of the House of Assembly and not even rewarded with a Senate seat was out in the heat beating the same drum. The fact is they have no evidence who the person is just speculation.