THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY WASTING MONEY & TIME

Oh! What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive. Those words of the poet Walter Scott are apt to describe what is happening now in Freeport, Grand Bahama with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, the owner of the city. They have fallen flat in every way with regard to their obligations to the city. Now because of public pressure, they are busy running around so that the public can confuse activity with action. The latest is paving the road leading to the Freeport cruise Port. This road has been like a washboard for years and they have finally moved to doing something about it. It is a joke to what needs to be done. So add to that then the wasted promotional trip to Atlanta, the wasted resources opening an office in Nassau and you have the art of deception to a fault. We call it the Rupert Hayward School of Diplomacy.