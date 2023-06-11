THE HAITI MEETING TO CONVENE IN KINGSTON

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry

The Leadership of Caricom have all descended on Kingston, Jamaica, this weekend to begin a series of consultations between the stakeholders in Haiti: the government on one side, the opposition on the other side. Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been trying to plot a way forward, so the country can have general elections, leading to a legislature and president that can run the country with the consent of the governed. But so far the consensus on the way forward has eluded him. The Americans have asked Caricom to intervene and use their good offices to try to assist. The Caricom effort is being led by Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas with the assistance of the Eminent Persons Group: former Prime Minister Kenny Anthony of St Lucia, Perry Christie of The Bahamas and Bruce Golding of Jamaica. Let’s hope for the best over the next three days.