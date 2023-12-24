The History Of The Lunch Bunch By Winston Marshal

The Lunch Bunch…continuing a tradition

Overview

For the Bahamian …at home…and in the diaspora…the Yuletide season was well celebrated…by a group of men…who meet on tuesdays…for fellowship…and a sumptuous meal.

Tuesday December 19, 2023 was no exception.

Two weeks previous…a similar event was held by Tommy Turnquest…and his father Sir Orville.

Its origins

As discussion is held…to ascertain the roots of such an institution…a few facts remain indisputable.

1. The founders included individuals such as Fr. Eden…Dean William Granger…Justice Maxwell Thompson…A Leon McKinney…Oscar Phillips…and Dr Cleveland Eneas Sr…and Sir Getald Cash.

2. This group met on tuesday afternoon…the same time that the Bahamas Cabinet met.

3. The group expanded…when the original group very selectively invited certain individuals.

4. The second group was comprised of Canon Willie Thompson…Coburn Sands…Aubrey Curling..

5. Then Dr Fritzie Eneas…and HO Nash…and Bulla Hanna…and Dr Adrian Sawyer…and Dr Phillip Thompson…

6. Then the group expanded with the next round of members.

7. Later the group saw the regular attendance of politicians…active…and retired…including A D Hanna…Sir Clement Maynard…Sir Arthur Foulkes…and Sir Orville Turnquest…and Sir Arli Butler…and Boozie Rolle…and Malcolm Adderley…and Fred Mitchell…and Myles Laroda.

8. The group continued to expand…and civility was maintained.

9. The tradition continued over these past fourty years…and was hosted on tuesday …December 19…by Shannendon Cartwright…the deputy leader of his majesty’s loyal opposition.

It is noteworthy…that three former Prime Ministers ( Ingraham…Christie…and Minnis) attended.

10. Under the guidance of Henry Dean (chmn) remarks were brought…carols…and birthday songs were sang..compliments of the season were extended…but all left with a proud feeling…that a special tradition…is being continued…and we are all blessed…that such an event can be held…where political differences…different religous persuasions…different junkanoo group supporters…can all meet…in fellowship…and brotherhood…and maintain civility..

Conclusion

The founding fathers can truly be proud…that they started…and a wonderful tradition…is being continued…in the Bahamas.

Respectfully submitted.

Winston T. Marshall

19 December 2023