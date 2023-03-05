The International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute

Fred Mitchell attending the International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute in Freeport, Grand Bahama. It is chaired by Kay Forbes Smith and their guest speaker was Usha Pitts, Chargè of the U S Embassy in The Bahamas. 3 March 2023

The International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute

