THE MURDER OF CLAUDINE GAY OF HARVARD

The Black community in the United States must be livid, now that the pro-Israeli lobby has forced the resignation of Claudine Gay, the first woman and first Black to serve as President of Harvard University. We predicted in this space that she was toast, the walking dead from weeks ago.

America and Britain are cut from the same cloth in this regard. The level of self-righteousness and Puritanical values is incredible. They first pretend to defend you, then they let you sink. So the argument now is well it wasn’t the fact that she didn’t answer the questions correctly at the Congressional hearing but it is that she plagiarized material for her Ph D thesis.

Give us a break.

No one for a moment believes any of it.

The decision that forced her out was a combination of politics and racism and misogyny. Those are the bare facts.

This is nothing short of a murder in the cathedral type event. Harvard should be ashamed for allowing it to transpire this way. It is clear that they capitulated to money, despite all the talk of academic standards, freedom of speech and standing by Dr. Gay. In the end, they let her down, they let themselves down and America is a more shameful place because of it.

As for the Israelis and their lobby, the contempt for them around the world grows day by day.

