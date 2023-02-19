THE NATURAL ASSINESS OF DUANE SANDS 

Duane Sands is a heart surgeon. You would think that this makes him an intelligent man. It is a mistake to think so. He demonstrates time and again that he has a problem in that direction. He can mend hearts but as a politician and a thinker, he is hopeless.

Last week he weighed in responding to comments made by the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell on the question relating to immigration. A simple point was made. Mr. Mitchell said in a voice note on Friday 17 February 2023 that while people were howling about Haitians, they were allowing high-end Americans and Europeans to come in droves to the country and that they have an outsized influence. more than any Haitians could ever have.

Dr. Sands claimed that was racist. He is an idiot.

People in this country need to have a realistic look at how our economy works and how the labour force works. We need labour from outside of the country and there is no way around it. There is no sense complaining about the air when that is all there is to breathe.

So Dr. Duane Sands needs to stick to mending hearts and leave the larger political issues alone. It just shows what mama said: if you keep quiet people may think you are a fool but once you open your mouth they know you are a fool.

