THE PLP HAVING A CONVENTION THE FNM CANT

PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party announced the party will hold its 55th general convention on 9 and 10th November 2023. This is in contrast to the Free National Movement which seems in disarray on the point. The report is that plans for their convention have been canceled and that one faction is planning to take the other to court over it:

7 September 2023

In accordance with the provisions of the Progressive Liberal Party’s Constitution dated 25 July 2019, the National General Council of the Party announces that the 55th National General Convention of the PLP will be held on 9 and 1

0th November 2023 at Bahamar in New Providence.

Nominations for officers are now to be accepted in forms to be made available shortly. Under the new procedures, no nominations will take place from the floor. All nominations will take place in writing and must be entered at least 14 days before the National General Convention to the Secretary General who is the returning officer for the elections.

The Council has also set a nonrefundable fee for anyone who wishes to run for office. For the office of Leader, 2500 dollars; Deputy Leader, 2000 dollars; Chairman, 1500 dollars and all other offices, 250 dollars.

The theme of the convention is: BUILDING ON PROGRESS: DRIVING CHANGE.

A detailed statement of the rules will be released in the coming days from the party’s headquarters.

