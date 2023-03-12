THE REAL ESTATE LADY IN ABACO MISSPEAKS ON LAND TAXES

Daphne Degregory-Miaoulis, Abaco’s Chamber of Commerce president, told Tribune Business that Out Island residents and businesses now have “a clear and definitive picture” of the Government’s intentions after Michael Halkitis, Minister of Economic Affairs, asserted that the tax’s introduction is “not on the table” with respect to locally-owned real estate. This was the Tribune and Neil Hartnell at work. They created a false crisis by suggesting that the Government was going to impose taxes on Family Island land owned by Bahamans. No such intention ever. No indication ever. They just made it up in their minds. Having done that, the next day, they came along to correct the mess which they created but sought to say they had forced the government to back down. These are really wicked people.