ATLANTIS: SURELY JOKING ABOUT THEIR CONCERN FOR US

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

You had to bust out laughing when Atlantis CEO Audrey Oswell issued a statement in which Atlantis called for the government to put the brakes on the development of the western side of Paradise Island.  This is a controversial deal even amongst the local population but the decision by Atlantis to attack it will set the cat amongst the pigeons. No one for one minute believes that Atlantis has any concern about the environment and the beaches as their press release said or the future of the Bahamian people. These are the same people who block Bahamians from selling their wares on the beach.  They suddenly have a conscience for the environment.  Go tell that story to someone else.  Chester Cooper, the Minister for Investments, reminded Atlantis that the deal is subject to the environmental approvals and consultation process required by law.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell addresses the Bahamian Diaspora in London

MICHAEL ROW THE BOAT ASHORE

THE MINNIS MISCHIEF

ARTS AND FARTS GETS AN INJUNCTION AGAINST HIS OWN PARTY

THE REAL ESTATE LADY IN ABACO MISSPEAKS ON LAND TAXES

ATLANTIS: SURELY JOKING ABOUT THEIR CONCERN FOR US

US MILITARY MAN DOESN’T KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT

This Month's Posts

ARTS AND FARTS GETS AN INJUNCTION AGAINST HIS OWN PARTY

THE REAL ESTATE LADY IN ABACO MISSPEAKS ON LAND TAXES

ATLANTIS: SURELY JOKING ABOUT THEIR CONCERN FOR US

US MILITARY MAN DOESN’T KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT

MAURICE TYNES ON THE CREATION OF THE FNM

THE CHINESE RESPOND

Mitchell Speaks In London

Mitchell On The Fox Hill Shootings

Why Don’t They Leave The Effing Time Alone

Gibson MP Says He Is Worried About A Fair Trial

Fred Mitchell being interviewed on the Fox Hill shootings

Fred Mitchell interviewed by Grace Carrington of the University of London

ARTS AND FARTS GETS AN INJUNCTION AGAINST HIS OWN PARTY

THE REAL ESTATE LADY IN ABACO MISSPEAKS ON LAND TAXES

ATLANTIS: SURELY JOKING ABOUT THEIR CONCERN FOR US

US MILITARY MAN DOESN’T KNOW WHAT HE IS TALKING ABOUT

MAURICE TYNES ON THE CREATION OF THE FNM

THE CHINESE RESPOND

Facebook-f Instagram