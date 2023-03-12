ATLANTIS: SURELY JOKING ABOUT THEIR CONCERN FOR US

You had to bust out laughing when Atlantis CEO Audrey Oswell issued a statement in which Atlantis called for the government to put the brakes on the development of the western side of Paradise Island. This is a controversial deal even amongst the local population but the decision by Atlantis to attack it will set the cat amongst the pigeons. No one for one minute believes that Atlantis has any concern about the environment and the beaches as their press release said or the future of the Bahamian people. These are the same people who block Bahamians from selling their wares on the beach. They suddenly have a conscience for the environment. Go tell that story to someone else. Chester Cooper, the Minister for Investments, reminded Atlantis that the deal is subject to the environmental approvals and consultation process required by law.