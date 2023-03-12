ARTS AND FARTS GETS AN INJUNCTION AGAINST HIS OWN PARTY

Richard Johnson aka Arts and Farts, Vice Chair of the FNM

So, Greg Moss, who is supposed to become a Supreme Court Justice, has a law firm. That form filed an action to stop Michael Pintard and Dr. Duane Sands from preventing Richard Johnson, aka Arts and Farts, from exercising his duties as Vice Chair of the FNM.  You will remember that they suspended Mr. Johnson for being disruptive in their meetings. The order was granted by Justice Deborah Fraser.  It is ex-parte, which means the other side did not show up.  We have to see what happens when the other side is heard.  We can’t figure out how a court is going to order two people who don’t want to be together, to be together. The Supreme Court ordered that Mr. Pintard and Dr. Sands were barred “from restraining, prohibiting or otherwise interfering with the plaintiff in the discharge of his functions as a duly elected vice chairman of the Free National Movement under the provisions of the constitution thereof, inclusive of, but not limited to the plaintiff’s attendance at, and participation in all meetings of the Executive Committee and the Central Council of the Free National Movement pending the determination of the plaintiff’s claim herein or further order of this court.”

ARTS AND FARTS GETS AN INJUNCTION AGAINST HIS OWN PARTY

ARTS AND FARTS GETS AN INJUNCTION AGAINST HIS OWN PARTY

