THE MINNIS MISCHIEF

The former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was asked by a PLP MP whether he intended to pull the trigger on Michael Pintard and go to the Governor General with the signatures to remove him as Leader of the Opposition. Dr. Minnis reportedly answered that he does not believe in that. He told the press that he supports the leadership. But actions speak louder than words. His minions were out and about trashing the now leader Michael Pintard and Dr. Minnis was out and about speaking at branches with Adrian Gibson, the disgraced MP in tow. Doesn’t sound like he respects leadership at all. But he knows the danger of making that move to the Governor General to get the Leader of the Opposition’s position. He will have the position but no party behind him. That is giving him pause. So, he is calling for a convention to settle the issue.