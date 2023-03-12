There are so many songs you can sing to try and help Michael Pintard, the embattled Leader of the Opposition. The Anglican hymn that they sing at evensong says:: “Our foes press forth on every side.” Then there is the Beatle’s song: Help. That would seem appropriate. What about the Negro spiritual from America: “Nobody knows the trouble I seen”.

Bottom line is this. What is happening to the FNM and Michael Pintard is like karma. They came into power in 2017 with a vengeance, a meanness of spirit that we had never before experienced. They chopped up everyone in sight, in acts of vengeance never before seen in our country.

Then the pandemic hit. Meanness 2.0. They shut down the country and choked off the economy. They told us that this was for our own good, except hundreds died. They did nothing to improve health care in the country and the country was going broke. Fortunately, democracy set that right by electing the Progressive Liberal Party. They then forced their leader Hubert Minnis out and told him he must accept the blame for the debacle and go quietly into the good night.

That was supposed to have been the script but Dr. Minnis was not playing that. He has now got a second wind. Try as they might suppress him by banning him from speaking to FNM branches, it has only exacerbated the rift in the party.

Iram Lewis MP for Central Grand Bahama came out and said what Michael Pintard was doing by not allowing Dr. Minnis to speak was not democratic. Uh oh!

Mr. Pintard is trying his best to ignore it. He says that he is in charge of the FNM. He was in Andros and then Abaco campaigning to support that theme. We shall see. The talk is that Dr. Hubert Minnis is only one vote away from getting the position of Leader of the Opposition. This is Shakespearian. We look forward to the pile-up of bodies as this tragedy ends.

A word of encouragement from another song: “Michael row the boat ashore.”

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday, 11th March, 2023 up to midnight: 367,013;

Number of hits for the month of March up to Saturday, 11th March, 2023 up to midnight; 530,895;

Number of hits for the year 2023 up to Saturday, 11th March, 2023 up to midnight: 3,899,460.