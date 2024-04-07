THE REAL PROPERTY TAX ISSUE AND HUBERT MINNIS

So Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, thought he was making a grand point in the House of Assembly by boasting about the real property tax exemptions that his government put in place in what they called the Economic Empowerment Zones, which largely covered the Over The Hill areas of New Providence. This granted tax concessions to people living there and to businesses there. All well and good. He was speaking on Wednesday 3 April 2024 on the Apprenticeship Bill. He attacked the PLP for ending the exemptions. The exemptions were in place from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2023. There is one thing though. Dr. Minnis when he spoke with such fervor, forgot to mention that he had an interest. Fred Mitchell pointed out the default to him. Thirty-six per cent of those on the list were his father Randolph Minnis or Dr. Minnis’ own company Leechez Investments Ltd. At the very least he should have said: “Look this is something which benefitted me and that is why there are objections from me on this matter”. Instead, he was defensive, saying that his father and he were not connected. He and his father have nothing to do with each other. That is what the Prime Minister said. What a shame.