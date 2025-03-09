THE SKY IS FALLING

This time the sky was really falling. In the middle of the night session of the House of Assembly on Thursday 6 March 2025, the Deputy Leader of the FNM got up to say that parts of a Space X rocket was falling all over The Bahamas and what did The Bahamas have to say. Turns out it had nothing to do with the agreement made with Space X to land its rockets in Bahamian waters but a rocket they were testing that exploded as it was trying to attain orbit and rained down debris over the Bahama bank. Bahamians were having nothing of it despite the assurances of the government’s statement that things were fine. We warned that this Space X thing is quite unpopular in this country and should be stopped.