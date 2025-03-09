THE TAINO BRIDGE STILL NOT FIXED

A correspondent sent this column a photo that demonstrated clearly the neglect of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the inability of the shareholders to deliver for Grand Bahama. They sent a picture of the deteriorated Taino Bridge that the Port can’t seem to get repaired. It is falling apart. They have closed half a lane, and restricted the tonnage on that part of the bridge. The President of the Port Ian Rolle got into a public row with the Minister for Grand Bahama by commenting on the Minister’s project to develop an Afro Caribbean market on the old International Bazaar site that the Port owns. Mr. Rolle said that the Government didn’t have a plan on record for the development for the market. Ginger Moxey, the Minister, responded in the House on Wednesday 5 March 2025 by saying that in fact it was the Port’s refusal to write off service charges owed by previous owners that was holding up the development.