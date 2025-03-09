HUTCHISON CAVES TO US PRESSURE IN PANAMA

Surprise, surprise. The Americans have forced the Hutchison Port, owners of the so called Chinese ports on either end of the Panama Canal, to cave and sell their properties in Panama and The Bahamas to a combination of two companies Black Rock and MSC. Maybe that will satisfy Trump and the Americans. Interesting how the world and free trade has gone the way of the wind in the face of economic bullying. One benefit may be that this might provide an opportunity for the government of The Bahamas to get its wish and buy out the St George and Hayward families in the Container Port in Freeport and the Grand Bahama Port Authority. Let us pray.