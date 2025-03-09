ABOLISH PUBLIC DISCLOSURE

Public Disclosure Chair Victor Cooper ( Tribune Image)

The annual ritual of Members of Parliament and Senators filling out their disclosure of income, assets and liabilities came and went on 1 March 2025. When the Chair of the Public Disclosure Commission was asked by the press the annual question about who had disclosed, he said that the office was in such bad physical shape that this would delay people being able to disclose because they had to move in new quarters and that had been delayed. That did not stop the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard who cannot resist a comment in the face of the demand of a microphone in his face saying that was no excuse for people to disclose. We think that public disclosure should be abolished. It is a complete waste of time and a security issue for those who disclose.