DUANE SANDS WALLOWING IN THE MUD PIT

The following tweet was issued by Fred Mitchell, Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party in answer to a statement by Dr. Duane Sands, Chair of the Free National Movement that the travel of the Government Prime Minister Philp Davis was obscene:

Today the FNM Chair Dr Duane Sands says public officers traveling to international conferences on government business is obscene. The expert on gangsterism is now an expert on obscenity. Don’t get into the mud pit to wrestle with a pig.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

5 March 2025