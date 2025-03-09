PINTARD CAUGHT OUT ON TRAVEL

The Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard has for the better of the month and certainly for more than a year along with his partisans have been braying at the moon about the official travel of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. The figures have been blasted over the front pages largely by The Nasau Guardian, whose editor Canida Dames seems to have a fixation over this. The figure for travel for the government, a five billion dollar corporation, is about 36 million dollars all in. Most of the money spent on travel is for public officials , no politicians. They have to travel to technical meetings across the globe. Yet what the FNM concentrates on is where the Prime Minister goes and what he spends. This is from a group of people led by former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis who spent 400,000 dollars to take 22 people to Austin, Texas in 2018 to see Joel Olsten in Texas. Then the PLP discovered an interview of Michael Pintard talking to the press and explaining why he as Minister of Agriculture had to travel and how he had in fact exceeded his budget and why. What a web we weave when first we practice to deceive.