STORM IN A TEACUP OVER TRAVEL EXPENSES

The Chairman of the PLP has called the Nassau Guardian inspired comments about travel expenses of the Prime Minister “ a storm in a tea cup”. It is. It doesn’t make much sense. The fact is the Prime Minister explained in his speech to the House of Assembly on Wednesday 5 March 2025 that the money spent on travel was well spent and that the results could be seen in the tourism figures and in the esteem with which The Bahamas is now held in the world, with results to be shown in the economic performance of the country. That did not stop the FNM from running on about it. But we say again that it is a storm in a tea cup and the Nassau Guardian quoted the Chairman of the PLP Fred Mitchell as saying that the criticisms were nonsense.