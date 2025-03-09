U S VISA POLICY THREATENS BAHAMIAN MINISTERS

The Caricom region is under threat from the government of the United States. Marco Rubio, who is the son of Cuban emigres to South Florida, is now the Secretary of State and he has taken his family’s hatred of the now Cuban government and people and turned it more fiercely on Cuba. The latest is to issue a note saying that they will revoke the visas or refrain from granting a visa to anyone who recruits using the Cuban medical programme and other recruitment of professionals in Cuba. This means that the risks are great to every Cabinet minister in The Bahamas and throughout the region. The accusation is that the governments of the region have been engaging in human trafficking by hiring Cuban teachers and doctors. The US says nothing about the fact that it has been coming to The Bahamas and the region and luring our nurses and doctors to the US with promises of big money. One rule for the big, another for the small.