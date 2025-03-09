Fred Mitchell In The Straw Market

From Facebook:

So I was pleased to be back in the straw market with my friend Franklin Ferguson owner of I Dream Of Sugar, the ice cream and candy store on Bay St, and son of fallen Stalwart Councilor Franklin Sr, who is also a friend and promoter of the straw market, and I happened to acquire my 55th God child, ( I tell my friends they should pick young godfathers) . Chloe was the star of the show today. And then straw vendor Ms Sands welcomed me again.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

6 March 2025