THE UNPRIESTLY RANT BY THE ANGLICAN CLERIC

The last time a cleric tangled with Fred Mitchell, it ended in tragedy. That is something about which Rodney Moncur, the television talk show host always reminds his listeners. So, you had to ask yourself why the Rev. Bradley Miller would bother himself to launch a personal contact on Fred Mitchell. This is an Anglican priest. The last time something so foolish happened from that quarter was when the late Rev. Addison Turnquest ran as an FNM candidate and ended up losing all prospects for his future as a priest. They say that Rev. Bradley Miller, who announced himself as the rector of All Saints in South Beach parish, attacked Mr. Mitchell personally and said that as chairman he was addressing silliness. It was not certain how the water situation in Eleuthera which had the priest so exercised was an issue for Mr. Mitchell but there it is. Mr. Mitchell for his part told the priest that he had rejected the saying “ Who would rid me of this meddlesome priest?” for obvious reasons. He chose instead to remind the priest of these words: “Choose you this day whom you will serve. As for me and my house, I will serve the Lord.” Also, he remembered what Pope John Paull II told Fidel Castro at the airport upon his arrival in Cuba: “ You must find Christ”. And then he said to the priest, if he didn’t know the way, he ( Mr. Mitchell) could show him the way. Finally, he told the priest the invocation of Pope Francis who said: “you pray for me, I will pray for you.”