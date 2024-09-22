URCA STRIKES BACK

We applaud the stand that URCA is taking with regard to the Grand Bahama Port Authority’s unlawful assumption of jurisdiction to regulate the cost of power in Grand Bahama. There needs to be a vigorous defence of the Bahamas Government’s position on this matter. By now URCA or some private citizen should have gone to court to move by injunction to stop the action of the Grand Bahama Port Authority. URCA in their statement published last week says it will work to ensure that the Electricity Act and its provisions are in full compliance. Translation: the Grand Bahama Port Authority has no jurisdiction in this matter.