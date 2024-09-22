CONGRATULATIONS to DEACON TRISTAN LOCKHART

Photos by Brian Seymour

The city of Freeport and the settlement of Eight Mile Rock turned out in full force on Thursday 19 September 2024 to welcome into the Anglican deaconate one of its favourite and most promising sons. Tristan Lockhart has done well. He is a decent young man, all that we would want any young Bahamian man to be. He plotted and charted his course and vocation for years and now is finally on the cusp of being a priest. The community led by Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama, welcomed the ordination by Bishop Laish Boyd at the Church of the Ascension in Freeport. We offer our unwearied congratulations.