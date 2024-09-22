GOOD WORK PRIME MINISTER AFTER THREE YEARS

Nassau Guardian Image Prime Minister Philip Davis at the Church of God of Prophecy in East Street, marking 3 years in office. 15 September 2024

In the last week, the PLP celebrated with a church service and with public appearances and statements, the third anniversary of its re-attaining office as the government of The Bahamas. Things on the macro level are going really well. You have a government leader who seems broadly popular but at the micro level there is too much noise, This is troubling. In one sense the government must look neither right or left and press ahead with its work. It does not have the FNM to worry about right now because they have an unfocused and feckless leadership that has not so far captured the hearts and minds or the imagination of the public. There is good work done: investments up, attacking the Grand Bahama Port Authority, more tourists than ever, tackling the water problems and power issues nationwide. But down below with inflation in food prices and houses raging, the poor are saying “we want a contract or else”. Those who have thousands of dollars of contracts and a job want more and more and more. It is like hogs at the trough. The Prime Minister has a neat hattrick to pull off come 2026.