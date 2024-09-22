THINKING ABOUT POVERTY IN FOX HILL AND ELSEWHERE

In a voice note last week, Fred Mitchell was ruminating over the subject of poverty, cleanliness, income and housing. He recalled as a little boy watching the late UBP Minister for Maritime Affairs Trevor Kelly taking his black maid, now called housekeeper, to work every day. She rode in the back seat and he drove her to his home. Mr. Mitchell said this showed that even in a racially segregated society like old Nassau, white mixed with black and rich with poor. The health of the white was affected by the black and the rich by the poor. He said that today the same obtains, where the rich mix with the poor. He spoke about houses in the poorer areas of Nassau and the state of the cleanliness and ensuring that the rich have a stake in ensuring that the poor have a livable wage and adequate housing and a clean environment. He said the health of one affects the other in a small town.