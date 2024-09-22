FORMER SENATOR NAOMI SEYMOUR DIES

12 August 2023 Fred Mitchell joins Zhivargo Laing, son of the late Senator Naomi Seymour at her 85th birthday party in Freeport.

Fred Mitchell, Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party issued the following statement on 20 September 2024:

I learned with great sadness of the passing of my great friend and political sister Naomi Seymour. It was a relationship that was formed in the years 1992 to 1997 when we served in the Senate together. We had many a laugh, many decisions and worked on many a project.

Even after we parted company politically, the relationship continued without skipping a beat. She always had a friendly word and introduced me to her children. She was a great cook and a master of coleslaw. Her son Stephen died tragically too early. I got to know Zhivargo Laing, another son, most properly from his days at the then College of The Bahamas and later in his prominence as a politician and now academic.

I got to know the daughters.

I was pleased recently with the Prime Minister Philip Davis to attend what has turned out to have been her final birthday party, her 85th on 12 August 2023. She had been ailing for some time and I wanted to make a special effort to be there. I was glad I made it.

From the straw market to the highest halls of government, Naomi Seymour was a worthy Bahamian.

May she rest in peace.

End