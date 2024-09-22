THE VALLEY BOYS SAGA GROWS STRANGER AND STRANGER

Junkanoo minister says he is giving seed money to both Valley Boy groups.

There are two Valley Boy Groups. One is headed by Brian Adderley who was the successor to Gus Cooper, the founder of the group. Since Gus’ death there has been no election for the leadership of the group. A faction led by Trevor Davis decided to register the name Valley Boys with the Registrar General as a non-profit. The licence was granted but Brian Adderley’s group has accused them of passing off and say that the[be1] name should never have been granted to the insurgent group. It gets worse. The Junkanoo Corporation says that the Brian Adderly group should get the funding. The Trevor Davis group says not. They are in court fighting over the name. The Government gave seed money to both. There is also a row about that. What is in a name, asked Shakespeare? The answer was “a rose by any other name will smell as sweet.” Apparently not in this instance. Each side claims the name and the end result is a nasty stinking row.