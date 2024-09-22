THE PLP CAN DEFEAT ITSELF

On the morning after the general election in 2017, the FNM won and was in power. Within the week, they dismissed all those who worked as casual workers under the PLP. The Foreign Service was decimated. Everyone hired on contract at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was given their walking tickets. Some of the same people who were fired voted for the FNM, talking foolishness about wanting to get rid of Perry Christie. The Bahamian songs say: “Look what you could get if you tired of what you gat”