ON MICHAEL FOULKES AND DUANE SANDS

The one on the left is Dr. Duane Sands, a failure as a politician. He is a mender of hearts. However, instead of him sitting back and collecting his 75k per which he demands for each operation, he wants to rain on the PLP’s parade. He who was condemned by the Magistrate in the Frank Smtih case for interfering with the judiciary. Then there is the one on the right Arthur Foulkes’ son Michael. He who fled the US before they could catch him owing ten of thousands and disbarred in the US, ran here to run and got elected to the House before being thrown out last election. He is back again in the press trashing the PLP on the subject of the police investigation into the voice notes. His attack was ill conceived, misdirected and the allegations he makes are untrue. He simply does not know what he is talking about. It was a long letter, well written, but it took too long to get to his false conclusions. The point here is what they say in the school yard: bey go sit down.