MITCHELL ON PORT AUTHORITY IN GRAND BAHAMA

This story first appeared in The Tribune Friday 20 September 2024

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell on Friday criticised the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) for announcing a public consultation on proposed electricity rate increases, calling the process “folly and futility.”

He urged the public to avoid participating and instead pursue legal action to “injunct them” and compel change.

His comment came after the GBPA’s Regulatory Committee on Wednesday announced the launch of a 45-day public consultation to gather feedback from stakeholders on Grand Bahama Power Company’s application.

The application, submitted on August 1, proposes a rate plan for 2025 to 2027, which includes a base rate hike of 6.32 percent for all customers, a fuel charge reduction, and an adjustment to the post-Dorian storm recovery and stabilisation.

The consultation takes place amid ongoing debate surrounding the GBPA’s regulatory authority.

The government contends that the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) is the sole regulator of utilities in the country, while the GBPA continues to assert its jurisdiction over GB Power.

“The Grand Bahama Port Authority is continuing to defy the law and common sense it seems by assuming jurisdiction in the matter of the rate increase for Grand Bahama,” Mr Mitchell said.

“The law clearly says that URCA has the jurisdiction on rate increases for power. Yet the Grand Bahama Port Authority sent out a press release on Wednesday, not only claiming jurisdiction, but saying that it was entering into public consultation period to consider the views of the public with regard to rate increases. This seems to the PLP an exercise in folly and futility, but the port persists.

“Our suggestion is that the public should not participate in this folly and simply seek, by private law, to injunct them – these would be regulators for persisting in this irregularity.”

In a statement Thursday, URCA pledged to “use all avenues available under the law” in responding to the GBPC’s bid for a rate increase.

“In line with its statutory mandate, URCA remains committed to ensuring that all public electricity suppliers operate in compliance with the established regulatory framework,” URCA said.

“Pursuant to its statutory obligations to all stakeholders, URCA will use all avenues available under the law to enforce compliance with the Electricity Act and the Natural Gas Act, safeguarding the interests of electricity consumers and all stakeholders across The Bahamas.

“We urge all stakeholders, including public electricity suppliers, to engage with URCA on matters relating to electricity regulation and tariffs, to ensure transparency and adherence to the regulatory processes designed to protect consumers,” it added.