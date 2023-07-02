Visiting Bermuda

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, with Premier David Burt of Bermuda, Phyllis Garraway of Nassau,  Cole Simons, Leader of the Opposition in Bermuda, and  Bean.  The occasion was the reception at Camden Gardens by the Premier to mark the Minister’s visit for the 50th anniversary of Bahamian independence.

Fred Mitchell, the Foreign Minister, with Walter Raban, Deputy Premier of Bermuda, Shervonne Hollis, Bahamian organizer of the 50th-anniversary celebrations in Bermuda, and the larger Bahamian community at a dinner organized for the Minister.29 June 2023.

Fred Mitchell Foreign Minister visits the grave site and resting place of his late friend Arthur Hodgson, former PLP Minister, MP, and freedom fighter of Bermuda. At Trinity Church in Bermuda. With Deputy Premier Walter Roban and Mr. Hodgson’s granddaughter Senator Arianna Hodgson. 29 June 2023

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, and the Bahamian delegation welcomed to Hamilton, Bermuda for the gala events to mark the 50th anniversary of The independence of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. With from left: Antonio Butler, Foreign Service Officer, Georgette Gardiner of Fox Hill, Bahamian Chef who lives in Bermuda Rashad Gomez, Kay Trott, Bahamian in Bermuda, Shervonne Hollis, the Bahamian organizing the independence events in Bermuda, Delroy Meadows, Foreign Ministry, and Adrian Whyms, the Foreign Ministry.

