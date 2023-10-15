WHAT HAPPENS  NEXT IN GRAND BAHAMA 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Now that Obie Wilchombe of blessed memory is firmly interred in the West End Cemetery, the scramble for the seat left vacant by his death begins in earnest.  The PLP has announced today the rules that will govern those how wish to be candidates for the PLP.  The Candidates Committee will meet shortly and make a determination. The Committee is chaired by the Leader of the party Philip Davis.  The party has said that at the moment no former Member of Parliament is before the Candidates Committee.  The PLP’s Chairman says simply that a fit and proper person will be chosen that will bring fresh leadership to the constituency.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell addresses the Latin American and Caribbean group in Rome.

WHEN IT’S  TIME TO MOVE ON IN POLITICS

WHAT HAPPENS  NEXT IN GRAND BAHAMA 

PRIME MINISTER MEETS THE POPE

FOREIGN MINISTER AT THE VATICAN

The Italy Latin America and Caribbean Foreign Ministers Meet

OBIE WILCHCOMBE IS BURIED AFTER A STATE FUNERAL

This Month's Posts

PRIME MINISTER MEETS THE POPE

FOREIGN MINISTER AT THE VATICAN

The Italy Latin America and Caribbean Foreign Ministers Meet

OBIE WILCHCOMBE IS BURIED AFTER A STATE FUNERAL

MINNIS HAS PINTARD  IN HIS SIGHT

National Honours Given To Foreign Service Officers

Fred Mitchell Views Obie Wilchcombe In State

Happy Birthday Reception For Fred Mitchell

Awards presented for Distinguished Service

Scenes from the National Honours Investiture at Government House

11th Pastoral anniversary of Rev Anderson at Mt Carey Baptist Church

Fred Mitchell at Kemp Road Day

PRIME MINISTER MEETS THE POPE

FOREIGN MINISTER AT THE VATICAN

The Italy Latin America and Caribbean Foreign Ministers Meet

OBIE WILCHCOMBE IS BURIED AFTER A STATE FUNERAL

MINNIS HAS PINTARD  IN HIS SIGHT

National Honours Given To Foreign Service Officers

Facebook-f Instagram