WHAT HAPPENS  NEXT IN GRAND BAHAMA 

Now that Obie Wilchombe of blessed memory is firmly interred in the West End Cemetery, the scramble for the seat left vacant by his death begins in earnest. The PLP has announced today the rules that will govern those how wish to be candidates for the PLP. The Candidates Committee will meet shortly and make a determination. The Committee is chaired by the Leader of the party Philip Davis. The party has said that at the moment no former Member of Parliament is before the Candidates Committee. The PLP’s Chairman says simply that a fit and proper person will be chosen that will bring fresh leadership to the constituency.