WHO IS KINGLEY SMITH?

Kingsley Smith is an attorney by profession, having started out professionally as a technician at BTC. He took the package following the sale of BTC and went to law school. He worked at the Attorney General’s office and then was hired to be Chief Passport Officer. Mr. Smith’s father Kingsley Sr. was a stalwart councilor of the party up to his death two years ago. His mother is Flora Martin, from one of the larger families in Grand Bahama.

His Uncle was Elon “ Sonny” Martin, a businessman and activist in Freeport and West End, now deceased. His other uncle is Dennis Martin, formerly of the Gaming Board. He is well respected in the West End Community. He has the support of the new generation PLPs. He is connected with family in Bimini, the late Citation Smith was his Uncle. He is 50 years old.