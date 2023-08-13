WHY CAN’T WE KEEP THE POWER ON IN THIS COUNTRY?

Central, North, and South Andros were without power hours at a time without explanation. The residents are fed up. The PLPS are blaming the MP but the MP is helpless in the face of the incompetence of BPL, the power company. The power has been off in Acklins for days earlier this year. The power was off in Mayaguana earlier this year for days as well. North Andros was the latest fiasco. The power goes off regularly in Eleuthera and in New Providence, there is load shedding three hours at a time. This at a time when the managers of BPL said they had sufficient capacity to run the country without issues of a shortage of power. They did not tell us the truth as we suffer in the heat and the dark.