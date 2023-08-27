WOMEN’S CONFERENCE ENDS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Commonwealth Ministers Conference On Women’s Issue

21 to 23 August 2023, Paradise Island, The Bahamas

Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis (sixth and seventh from the left) with Minister for Gender Affairs Obie Wilchcombe (ninth from the left), Minister of State Lisa Rahming (fourth from left), Secretary General of the Commonwealth Patricia Scotland (eighth from the left) and other delegates.

A gift to Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth, at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Women’s Conference in Nassau with Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis.

This Week's Posts

DR MICHAEL DARVILLE GIVES BACK TO SCHOOL

THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY PUT THEIR FOOT IN IT

STEPHEN GARDINER OLYMPIAN  HAS A BAD INJURY

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

This Month's Posts

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

TRUMP GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES

NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

BAHAMIANS NEED PROTECTION FROM BANK FAILURE: IMF

WOMEN’S CONFERENCE ENDS

Happy 80th Birthday Perry Christie Former Prime Minister

Happy Anniversary Mr. And Mrs. Philip Davis

Marking Sir Lynden Pindling’s Death

Fred Mitchell addresses concerns about the Grand Bahama Port Authority

THE FOOLISHNESS OF THE NORTH ANDROS ACTIVIST’S REPLY

FRED MITCHELL ON LOYALTY FAITHFULNESS AND TRUST

POETIC JUSTICE: THE DEATH OF FRED SMITH’S CLIENT?

THE MARIJUANA BILL IS COMING

TRUMP GETTING WHAT HE DESERVES

NOW AN IDLE DEBATE ON ABORTION: THIS AIN’T THE USA

Facebook-f Instagram