15 YEARS FOR A KILLER OF OMAR DAVIS

Omar Davis Jr was murdered and then dumped into a plastic bag in August 2022. On 11 April 2024 in the press, his mother was incensed and upset that the Government arranged a plea bargain for the death. Instead of murder, the assailant pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 9 April 2024. The crown said that Omar came to the defendant’s home to demand that a text be removed from the defendant’s phone. A fight ensued and the defendant stabbed him to death but did not intend to kill him. The mother said the 15 year sentence which was further discounted by the two years spent on remand was a slap on the wrist. We agree. The fight was thought to be over a text which would have revealed homosexual liaisons.