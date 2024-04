CHANGES AT THE MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE

Senator Tyrell Young

Leroy Major MP

The Prime Minister’s office announced last week that Senator Tyrell Young has left his post as Chair of BAMSI, the agricultural training school in North Andros. No word on a replacement. He is to move into the Ministry of Agriculture. The office also announced that the Chairman of BAIC Leroy Major MP, the industrial agricultural corporation, is leaving his post for an unspecified post in the Ministry of Agriculture.