HAITI STILL NOT FIXED

They finally gazette the decision to appoint the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) after days of delay which caused their Caricom partners some grief. Now there is the business of swearing in the members and the appointment of a Chair and the new Prime Minister. Prime Minister Ariel Henri is parked in California waiting for them to do so, and then he will formally submit his resignation. Kudos to the Eminent Persons Group with Perry Christie, Kenny Anthony, and Bruce Holding for their work in getting this done. The Chair of Caricom, the President of Guyana carefully guided the course. But Haiti is still not fixed. The work now begins.