This photo appeared on What’s App. It is some kind of FNM celebration. Hugs and kisses in the front for Dame Janet Bostwick from the Leader of the Party Michael Pintard. But what we found interesting is the Iago like figure slinking in the background with an evil eye for the front line. Is that Hubert Minnis, former Prime Minister, of which we speak? Moral of the story: Mr. Pintard keep your eyes on that man.