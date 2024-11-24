A LITTLE GIRL DIES AND FOR WHAT? (IMPOTENT RAGE FOLLOWS)

Tribune image demo in response to the child’s murder. This is impotent rage.

A 12 year old girl named Adriel Moxey was killed last week after going missing for some days. There were frantic Marco alerts on the phone system but sadly she was found dead. This adds to the total homicide count in this small country now at 110. The usual outrage from the women’s groups and yada, yada, yada. The problem is when you check the back story it is also the usual pattern of neglect by the system and those who were responsible for this young girl’s care. We are good at rage but not good at solutions and not good at stopping this stuff from happening.