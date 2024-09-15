A MESSAGE TO RUPERT HAYWARD

Rupert Hayward is the grandson of Jack Hayward and is the mouthpiece of the Grand Baham Port Authority in its attacks on the Bahamas Government. He is a Bahamian citizen so he thinks he is not vulnerable on that point. The problem is his mouth keeps getting him in problems and he won’t shut the hell up. Last week, he was in the paper saying how the Grand Bahama Port Authority is agnostic when it comes to politics and they give money to both political parties. He was seeking no doubt to help Michael Pintard in his work, where he is trying to bait the PLP into a contest about who gave what to whom as political donations. The Prime Minister Philip Davis made it clear that the PLP does not kiss and tell. Mr. Hayward apparently does. He said the Port gives to both parties. The Prime Minister said that he did not receive or accept any gift from the Grand Bahama Port Authority in the last election, although, he did caution that he could not speak for other candidates. The PLP should announce that it will not, nor will its MPs take any gift from the Grand Bahama Port Authority in the next general election. The message to Mr. Hayward is this: who asked you any way to get in this? It’s none of your business. The question is one for the Leader of the Opposition to answer? Is he singing for his supper, a promise of future consideration? That is what this is about. Stay out of big peoples business if you please.