A NEW DAY FOR GRAND BAHAMA

Kingsley Smith is to be the PLP’s candidate for the vacant West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat in the House of Assembly. The writ for the election may be issued on Wednesday of this coming week. The FNM has nominated Bishop Ricardo Grant as their standard bearer. The Coalition of Idiots led by Lincoln Bain will put Mr. Bain forward as their lamb to the slaughter.

Kingsley Smith is the son of Kingsley Smith Sr and Flora Smith of West End. He was born and bred there. He at 50 years old represents we think the future of The Bahamas and of Grand Bahama. We wish him every success.

The Prime Minister Philip Davis, who chairs the Candidates Committee, indicated in his remarks that the Committee believed that there was no reason to go outside Grand Bahama to look for a candidate. The choices then are to choose from among the Reverend Edmund Munroe of Holmes Rock, Parco Deal of West End, Robert Grant of West End and Caleb Outten of Eight Mile Rock and Mr. Smith. In the end Mr. Smith, who has substantial family ties to Bimini, won the day. In any event, all candidates agreed by entering the race that the decision of the National General Council in the matter was final.

The contest was fiercely fought but what we are gratified about is the fact that a new generation of PLPs has emerged. That this presents a new day, to draw a line under the past and plot a new course for the future.

Mr. Smith promised to do the best he can for the people of West Grand Bahama and Bimini. We wish Mr. Smith well.