ON KINGSLEY SMITH FOR GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

20 October 2023

Tonight the PLP through its Leader Philip Davis offered the party’s nomination in the bye election to fill the vacancy left by the untimely death of the Hon Obie Wilchcombe to Kingsley Smith 50 years old and an Attorney from West Grand Bahama. He has significant ties to the Bimini community. He works as the Chief Passport Officer.

Mr Smith accepted the offer of the leader.

Mr Davis said that Mr Smith is from a new generation of leaders in the West Bahama and Bimini Constituency.

Mr. Smith pledged to continue the work of Mr Wilchcombe of one love. All the candidates from the Constituency who did not get the nomination have pledged their support in the campaign. Rev Edmund Munroe, Samuel Brown, Robert Grant and Caleb Outten made personal appearances at the council meeting.

I welcome Mr Smith to our ranks and pledge the party’s full support.

