ON KINGSLEY SMITH FOR GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

For Immediate Release

20 October 2023

Tonight the PLP through its Leader Philip Davis offered the party’s nomination in the bye election to fill the vacancy left by the untimely death of the Hon Obie Wilchcombe to Kingsley Smith 50 years old and an Attorney from West Grand Bahama. He has significant ties to the Bimini community. He works as the Chief Passport Officer.

Mr Smith accepted the offer of the leader.

Mr Davis said that Mr Smith is from a new generation of leaders in the West Bahama and Bimini Constituency.

Mr. Smith pledged to continue the work of Mr Wilchcombe of one love. All the candidates from the Constituency who did not get the nomination have pledged their support in the campaign. Rev Edmund Munroe, Samuel Brown, Robert Grant and Caleb Outten made personal appearances at the council meeting.

I welcome Mr Smith to our ranks and pledge the party’s full support.

End

This Week's Posts

Countries represented at the International Cultural Food and Wine Festival

Fred Mitchell at the start of the 6th annual Bahamas EU dialogue at the Bahamar Convention Centre.

The 2023 Church service for the opening of Diplomatic Week

Scenes from the visit to the International Cultural Wine and Food Festival

SO THE LEADER GETS HIS WAY ON SHANE GIBSON

WHO IS KINGLEY SMITH?

THE EU IS INVOLVED IN TREACHERY AGAIN

This Month's Posts

Scenes from the visit to the International Cultural Wine and Food Festival

SO THE LEADER GETS HIS WAY ON SHANE GIBSON

WHO IS KINGLEY SMITH?

THE EU IS INVOLVED IN TREACHERY AGAIN

DIPLOMATIC WEEK BEGAN TODAY

A PSYCHOLOGICAL EXPLANATION OF POLITICAL BEHAVIOUR

PICTURES OF THE CHOSEN ONE AFTER BEING CHOSEN

A NEW DAY FOR GRAND BAHAMA

ON KINGSLEY SMITH FOR GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

STUPID DECISION TO CHARGE ON ABORTION

BISHOP SPEAKS OUT ON VAT

Mitchell With The Canadian PM And Foreign Minister

Scenes from the visit to the International Cultural Wine and Food Festival

SO THE LEADER GETS HIS WAY ON SHANE GIBSON

WHO IS KINGLEY SMITH?

THE EU IS INVOLVED IN TREACHERY AGAIN

DIPLOMATIC WEEK BEGAN TODAY

A PSYCHOLOGICAL EXPLANATION OF POLITICAL BEHAVIOUR

Facebook-f Instagram