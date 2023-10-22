STUPID DECISION TO CHARGE ON ABORTION

It is said in literature that the law is an ass. This is surely one time that is true, the decision to charge Dr. Jamil Minnis, the son of Dr. Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, with performing an abortion. The charge is that he gave an abortion inducing pill to a 15 year old in Harbour Island. Mind you this is a practice which goes on every day in The Bahamas without let or hindrance, so the question is why this one. We agree with the FNM Senator Michaela Barnett Ellis that abortion should be legalized in The Bahamas. This charge should be nollied by the Attorney General.