A NEW LOCAL GOVERNMENT BILL. CONGRATULATIONS CLAY

Congratulations to the Minister for Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting for moving through the House of Assembly a new Local Government Bill. The bill which was unanimously supported by the House will cause some redistricting so that PLP inclined districts will now have more say over their affairs and no longer be terrorized by FNM dominated councils. It will also allow the councils to raise some revenue and return some authority for their local affairs. The FNM supported the bill although in the debate on Wednesday 20 November 2024 they used the opportunity to talk about everything else but the bill.