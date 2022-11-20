A NOT TOO BAD RESULT IN THE U S ELECTIONS

We were amongst those who predicted that there would be Armageddon for liberal thought and behavior when the general election was held and completed on Tuesday 8 November 2022. It turned out to be not what we thought. The Republicans and the craven members of that party did Donald Trump as we thought. The Democrats have retained control of the Senate and the Republicans have only gotten control of the House by the barest of majorities. Let’s hope this is a better result for the world and the imp Donald Trump will be stopped dead in his tracks as a result. We are not out of the woods yet though. This strengthens the hands of the incumbent President Joe Biden who has announced that he will run again for the top job.