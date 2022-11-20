TRUMP JUMPS INTO THE RACE AGAIN

The end of “to be or not to be” for the former President of the United States Donald Trump. He is hoping that lightning strikes twice. After a disgraceful performance as President, he was fired by the people in the last presidential election in the United States. But he has managed to be a malevolent force in U S politics ever since. Unfortunately for him, his influence seems to be waning. Fortunately for the world but he still has the ability to bite. He faces a variety of issues: criminal charges possible, civil lawsuits, and a party that seems tired of him. The election that just happened in the US on 8 November 2022 did not turn out the way it was predicted and he looked vulnerable even though the Republicans will take over the House of Representatives, the lower House in America. Well not to be outdone by any of that sea of troubles or maybe because of it, Donald Trump announced on 15 November 2022 that yes he is running for President again. We hope that the American people don’t fall for that again.